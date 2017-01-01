VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper Trimmer Tool for Children and Senior, Manicure for Woman

VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper is the first electric nail clipper applied with the innovative blades, it is safe and convenient. The patented technology and alloy material on it can clip the nail and protect your skin at the same time.
Available for children and senior, but we suggest the children under 8 year old should be trimmed by parents or adults.
Stylish gift for woman, can be trimmed into any shape you want, offering you a new manicure experience.
|Item
|VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper
|Product Model
|V1
|Size
|155*33*41mm
|Rated
|100mA/4.5V
|Battery
|3*1.5V LR03 AAA Batteries(not included)
|Weight
|105g
|Indicator light
|1(Blue)
|Push Button
|1
|Accessory
|Cleaning Brush
Package List:
1*VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper
1*Cleaning Brush
1*User Guide
V1 will never cut your skin, even if you don’t have good eyesight, or your vision is compromised.
You can put V1 in your bag, and use it in all the occasion. Outdoor, office, home anywhere you have the time.
Not just for clipping but also shaping the nail style as you want.
Applied with long duration, VI has long standby time.
360 degrees curve surface trimming makes your nails more evenly and smoothly than clippers, even the corner.