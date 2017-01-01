VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper Trimmer Tool for Children and Senior, Manicure for Woman

Brand
VANRRO
Price
USD $35.99   $49.99   In Stock.
Rating
Shipping
Free Shipping to {{shipping.country}}
Estimated delivery time 7~15 days
Shipping to {{shipping.country}} is not available currently
Type
Quantity
  • 100% safe and effective for child and the senior or people with poor eyesight, no harm to your skin.
  • Fingernails and toenails are carefully trimmed into the shape you want, such as square, rounded and so on.
  • All angle position are available, easy to file the corner; 360 degrees curve surface trimming makes your nails more evenly and smoothly than clippers.
  • No more flying nails & no more mess. Semi-transparent storage is easy to open and clean the nail ash.
  • More humanized design than regular nail file, free will to handle and carry.
  • Stylish gift for woman, offering them a new manicure experience.
  • Battery( AAA ) and USB rechargeable two options.

Product Descriptioin

VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper is the first electric nail clipper applied with the innovative blades, it is safe and convenient. The patented technology and alloy material on it can clip the nail and protect your skin at the same time.

TRIMMER TOOL FOR CHILDREN

Available for children and senior, but we suggest the children under 8 year old should be trimmed by parents or adults.

NEW MANICURE TOOL FOR WOMAN

Stylish gift for woman, can be trimmed into any shape you want, offering you a new manicure experience.

Product Information

Item VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper
Product Model V1
Size 155*33*41mm
Rated 100mA/4.5V
Battery3*1.5V LR03 AAA Batteries(not included)
Weight 105g
Indicator light1(Blue)
Push Button 1
Accessory Cleaning Brush

Package List:

1*VANRRO V1 Electric Nail Clipper

1*Cleaning Brush

1*User Guide

From the Manufacturer

PERFECT SAFE

V1 will never cut your skin, even if you don’t have good eyesight, or your vision is compromised.

EAST TO CARRY

You can put V1 in your bag, and use it in all the occasion. Outdoor, office, home anywhere you have the time.

SHAPE YOUR NAIL STYLE

Not just for clipping but also shaping the nail style as you want.

LONG STANDBY TIME

Applied with long duration, VI has long standby time.

ALL ANGLE ALL POSITION AVAILABLE

360 degrees curve surface trimming makes your nails more evenly and smoothly than clippers, even the corner.

Related Video Shorts

FAQ

  1. Does it work on toe nails?
    Yes.
  2. Will it work on dogs?
    We do not suggest you use V1 for dogs' claws, cause they are too tough to file.
  3. Can i use it to trim my baby's nails?I always on him to cut his nails accidentally.
    Yes, this is actually a very good item for kids. We suggest the children under 8 year old should be trimmed by parents or adults.
  4. How does it work? Just like ordinary trimmer with blades?
    Vi includes Girale blade and Optiframe. The special customized design and manufacture technology applied to keep all perfect space protect the skin, achieving 360 degree curve surface trimming.
  5. How long does this clipper last?
    Applied with long duration,1080 hours working time.

You maybe like this item

Vortex Robot A revolutionary product for children
Vortex Robot
$99.00 $128.60
Lincass L2 Smart Bracelet Fitness racker Passometer Supports Android 4.3 or above
Lincass L2 Smart Bracelet
$24.99 $32.80
inWatch Fusion Smart Watch Fashion Bluetooth V4.0 Sapphire Glass screen support Calorie & Sports & Sleep Tracking Functions
inWatch Fusion Smart Watch
$249.90 $299.00
VR BOX 2.0 Virtual Reality 3D Glasses Game Movie 3D Glass For iPhone Android Mobile Phone Cinema
VR BOX 2.0
$21.89 $31.27
Newmine B2 Blood Oxygen Measuring Smart Bracelet Blood oxygen measuring and show the data on wristband or phone
Newmine B2 Blood Oxygen Measuring Smart Bracelet
$36.90 $48.80
PLAYBULB garden
PLAYBULB garden
$39.99 $55.99